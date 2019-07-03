Filed Under:Cora Kline, Local TV, Missing Person, Paint Township, Pittsburgh News, Somerset County


PAINT TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — State Police in Somerset County are holding a press conference to discuss the disappearance of a woman who’s been missing for months.

According to police, 46-year-old Cora Kline was last seen on the afternoon of April 4 by her husband.

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators are holding a press conference on 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to talk about the disappearance of the Paint Township woman.

Kline is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and 100 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She has a tattoo of a dolphin on her leg and a butterfly tattoo on her back.

She was last seen wearing jeans and a green t-shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact State Police in Somerset County at 814-445-4104.

