



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)–Yesterday Pittsburgh hit 90° for the first time this year and the first time since September 5th of 2018. That’s a span of 301 days.

Will we make it two in a row today? Nope.

Weaker ridging will allow for more storms through the day with mostly cloudy conditions for most of the day as well.

Parts of our area are under a marginal risk of severe weather, and we should expect slightly more of the area to be added to the marginal risk zone.

With rain chances higher along with the increased cloud cover, KDKA Meterologist Ron Smiley is going to forecast a high of 84. Days like today are tough because you have the big variable of timing on pop up rain showers each day that impacts high temperatures.

For the Fourth of July, expect scattered afternoon storms with frequent lightning and strong wind gusts being the main concerns with any storms that rolls through the area.

Highs should be back in the upper 80s to near 90° for the day. Rain and storm chances go up for Friday and Saturday afternoons before we finally dry out on Sunday.

