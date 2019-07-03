PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh woman pleaded guilty in federal court to helping her son evade police after he robbed a bank.
According to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania, Melissa Kane, 48, pleaded guilty on June 25 to an accessory after the fact charge related to her son’s armed bank robbery charge.
Her son, 33-year-old Brent Richards, pleaded guilty to armed robbery on the same day, according to the federal attorney.
Richards admitted that he robbed the Citizen’s Bank on Foster Avenue with a BB gun on January 8, 2018. Upon exiting the bank with more than $10,000, he said, “Sorry, happy holidays.”
His sentencing has been set for October 16.
Kane told the court she knew her son robbed the bank. She said that afterward, she let him stay at her house and got rid of the clothes he wore during the robbery as well as the BB gun he used.
The mother admitted that she lied to authorities when she denied knowing anything about the bank robbery. Kane said she got into a physical altercation with her son’s ex-girlfriend because she thought the girl was going to tell law enforcement that Richards had robbed the bank.
Her sentencing has been set for November 6.