



MENLO PARK (CBS) – Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users reported issues on all three services Wednesday morning, ahead of the July 4th holiday.

According to DownDetector.com, which tracks website issues, the problems started around 5 a.m. Pacific Time and appeared to impact users across the globe, particularly in the United States and in Europe.

Menlo Park-based Facebook, which owns all the impacted social media platforms, posted a message on competing social media platform Twitter about the issues.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible,” Facebook tweeted.

We’re aware that some people are having trouble uploading or sending images, videos and other files on our apps. We’re sorry for the trouble and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #facebookdown — Facebook (@facebook) July 3, 2019

Twitter also became the space where users and even prominent accounts posted their complaints and jokes about the outages.

Go get your social media manager a beer pic.twitter.com/nV9497awVq — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) July 3, 2019

Back in March, Facebook experienced the biggest outage in its history, which also impacted millions of users worldwide. In that outage, the social media giant said it was due to a “server configuration change” and not a cyber attack.

