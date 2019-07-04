  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)-A reward is being offered for information about the shooting death of a teenager.

Police say Morgan Dunston was an innocent victim and was set to graduate from McKeesport High School.

Police say she was killed as she arrived to a party on the South Side in May.

“She was shot and killed in the 1700 block of Jane Street. She was in a parking lot. There was a party on Edwards Way.  We’re hoping that anybody who was at the party might have some information, might have witnessed something, or might know something,” said St. James Glick, Pittsburgh Police.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction is worth up to $1,000.

The Pittsburgh Crimestoppers number is (412) 255-8477

