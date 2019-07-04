  • KDKA TVOn Air

Filed Under:City of Duquesne Police Department, Drug Bust, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Traffic Stop

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — The City of Duquesne Police seized marijuana, two guns, a digital scale, and $1,600 from a car during a traffic stop.

According to police, a detective in an unmarked car determined a car was traveling approximately 70 mph in a 35 mph zone and was pulled over near Grant Avenue.

When officers approached the car they saw three children ages one to seven-years-old.

Officers asked the 24-year-old female to leave the car, she struggled and attempted to re-enter her vehicle. She was subdued and placed in handcuffs.

They found the guns were not stolen, but the woman did not have a concealed carry permit.

The children were taken into protective custody and later released to their grandmother.

The woman arrested is facing charges of gun law violations, resisting arrest, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and several traffic law violations.

She was taken to Allegheny County Jail for arraignment.

