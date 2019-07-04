SEVERE WEATHER:Flash Flood Warning In Eastern Westmoreland County until 2:45 p.m.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Heinz Field is gearing up for its 18th annual Fourth of July Celebration.

Country music star Brandon Lay is this year’s headliner.

Lay is no stranger to Heinz Field.  He opened for Kenny Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun Tour” in 2018.

Pittsburgh’s own Devon Allen Johnson and Ruff Creek will start the free concert series at 5 p.m Thursday before introducing local-favorite The Stickers. Brandon Lay will end the show after he takes the stage around 8 p.m.

Admission for the yearly event and concert series is free.  The celebration begins at 2 p.m.

