YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — It’s the busiest time of year for Phantom Fireworks.

“We are a quintessential Fourth of July business,” said Bill Weimer, Vice President of Phantom Fireworks. “If we don’t make hay while the sun shines, we’re out of business.”

The company has continued to operate despite a pair of telephone bomb threats came into the company’s world headquarters in Youngstown.

Staff was evacuated while the Youngstown Bomb Squad along with a bomb-sniffing dog checked out the building.

“It’s a cowardly act,” Weimer said.

Nothing was found and no threats were made at any of the company’s showrooms in 15 states, executives aren’t taking any chances.

“We have beefed up security at all of our facilities across the country,” Weimer added.

The threats came on the heels of a tweet from President Trump, thanking Phantom for donating fireworks for the Washington D.C. Fourth of July celebrations.

Authorities are not tying the threats to that, but they are still investigating.

“Fortunately, most of the time, bomb threats are just what they are, threats, and it’s a type of terrorism,” said Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene.

Phantom executives say they will press to have whoever made the calls prosecuted.