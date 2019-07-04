



CANONSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A community organizer threatened a rally and protest with more than 100 people during the Canonsburg Independence Day parade. That did happen, but not the way he had planned it.

Initially, organizer Trey Willis wanted to disrupt the event in a peaceful manner to, in his words, get their voices heard and to bring awareness to what he says is the “light treatment of those accused of violence against Black citizens.”

The Mayor of Canonsburg and the police chief came to an agreement with protestors Wednesday afternoon: They would be included in the parade.

And that plan worked.

Willis chanted this from his bullhorn: “Canonsburg, we thank you, we thank you all. … We thank you for showing that you are willing to get our voices heard, you are willing to hear us.”

The regular Canonsburg parade stepped off promptly at 10 a.m. It was the second largest Independence parade in the state, right behind one in Philadelphia.

Brian Cridge came to the parade with his son and didn’t think politics and parades should mix.

“Everybody is here to enjoy the parade, celebrate our independence,” he said. “There’s political standpoints for stuff, but there’s a time and a place for that.”

Bob Jones had the same thought.

“We have had this parade every year for many years and we don’t need a protest against anything until after the parade,” Jones said.

But the rally came midway through the parade. Canonsburg heard their voices and spectators enjoyed the parade.