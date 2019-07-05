BLAIRSVILLE (KDKA) — A man is on the run from police after police say he opened fire at a hotel in Blairsville.

This comes ten years after his father also ran from the police.

David Lee McGinnis and another man allegedly fled the Days Inn after opening fire and have been on the run since July 1. Police have been searching far and wide, including his hometown of Boliver, but so far he has eluded authorities.

Two weeks before the alleged shooting, McGinnis was bonded out of Westmoreland County Jail on unrelated charges. About a decade ago, his father spent time in the same jail.

“He’s been seen in this area, on foot, he was also seen in the area on foot with a rifle,” said Trooper Stephen Limani of the Pennsylvania State Police.

David Wayne McGinnis was the focus of a manhunt lasting from March until May of 2010, he disappeared after being charged with assault, arson, and firearms violations.

“He seems very committed to the action he’s taken, the steps he’s taken, they’re all indicative of someone who’s committed to not being caught,” Limani added.

The elder McGinnis was eventually taken into custody but took his own life while awaiting court inside the Westmoreland County Jail.

The search for his son continues.

David Lee McGinnis is described at 5’7″ and 180 pounds and considered armed and dangerous.

Police are asking anyone that may have information regarding his whereabouts to contact their local police department.