DONORA, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are searching for a teenage boy who may have run away.

According to police in Donora, Jamie Watkins, 14, was last seen leaving his house on Walnut Street.

(Credit: Nichole Flora)

According to his mother, he is 5 feet, 8 inches tall.

Witnesses told investigators Watkins got into a white Pontiac Sunfire with a woman between the ages of 20 and 30.

She reportedly had children in her car.

Police said Watkins returned home briefly to get clothes before leaving again. He has run away before.

He has been entered in the National Crime Information Center database as a missing juvenile.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or their local police department.

