PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Penguins have extended head coach Mike Sullivan for at least four more seasons.
The team announced the deal Friday afternoon.
“Congratulations Coach!The Penguins and head coach Mike Sullivan have agreed to a four-year contract extension. The extension will run through the 2023.24 season.”
“Rutherford on Sullivan: “Mike has done a great job delivering four, 100-plus point seasons with our team. To win back-to-back Cups in this era speaks volumes of him as a coach. His instincts in managing the inter-workings of our team both on and off the ice has been impressive.”
Sullivan has an overall record of 174-92-34 with Pittsburgh since taking over the team in late 2015. Sully won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Penguins in his first two seasons as head coach. He is also the first American-born coach in NHL history to win multiple Stanley Cups. To this point in his short tenure with Pittsburgh, he already has the second-most playoff wins in franchise history.