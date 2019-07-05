SEVERE WEATHER:Flash flood warning for Central Allegheny County in southwestern Pa. until 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh, Pa. — Police are searching for the suspect of an attempted sexual assault and burglary that occurred on Oakland Avenue Friday morning.

Pittsburgh Police along with University of Pittsburgh Police say the incident happened in the 200 block of Oakland Avenue around 4:15 a.m.

The victim stated that a man entered through the back door of her home while she was asleep and attempted to sexually assault her.

Minor injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

Officers say, after a brief struggle, the suspect fled on foot heading towards Sennott Street.

He has been described as an African-American male, early 20’s, approximately 6 feet tall, with short hair and an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with camouflage shorts and black boots.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-422-6520 or the University of Pittsburgh Police at 412-624-2121.

