PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department has scheduled a public hearing regarding the settlement with U.S. Steel.

The hearing will be held at the Clairton Municipal Building on Tuesday, July 30 at 6:00 p.m.

The hearing will allow verbal comments to be entered into the official record along with written comments that can be submitted to the ACHD until Wednesday, July 31.

Those wanting to participate in the public hearing must be registered 24 hours in advance of the hearing by calling 412-578-8103 or emailing aqcomments@alleghenycounty.us.

Those signed up to comment will have three minutes to speak.

