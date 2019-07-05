  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police said two people were wounded in a shooting just minutes after the end of the Fourth of July fireworks show over Downtown Pittsburgh.

The shooting happened around 11:10 p.m. Thursday in the 600 block of Penn Avenue. The scene was just a few blocks away from Point State Park, where tens of thousands of people were gathered to watch the fireworks.

Credit: KDKA

Pittsburgh Police said both victims were males. One was shot in the head. The other was shot in the abdomen. Both were taken to local hospitals in critical condition.

Anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Penn Avenue near 7th Street and may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at (412) 323-7800.

Back in 2016, 4 people were shot in Downtown Pittsburgh after the Fourth of July fireworks.

