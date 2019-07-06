PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the skies opened up and the rain pounded the area, many of the usual spots prone to flash flooding got hit and Banksville Road was one of them at the intersection of Potomac Avenue.

The water got high so quickly, it was waist-high at one point.

Two cars got swept into the high waters on Banksville, a white car and a red one.

But before first responders even had time to arrive, two men watching jumped into action knowing how unforgiving the flooding can be.

The red car was driven by 90-year-old Harold Gold.

He was driving alone and thought he could make it.

He said the roads weren’t really too bad at the time but as is typical in flash flooding, in seconds, that all changed and the water lifted up his car and he knew he was in trouble.

“It was pretty deep, it was pretty deep,” he said. “So, they were Johnny-on-the-spot!”

Harold says he was contemplating calling 9-1-1 but said he didn’t even know if he enough time to wait for emergency responders.

That’s when he said two men came running into the fast-moving flood water to help him.

“He just was looking saying, ‘I’m trying to get out of here’ and again, I said, ‘you’re not going nowhere,'” said John Messina, one of the men that helped rescue Harold. “But we’re here, and I moved the car a little bit, we were pushing because the car was floating. Another gentleman, Paul, had come over and we pulled him out of the driver’s side because the water kept coming.”

Messina said he’s a Boilermaker so he’s trained in safety and seen this kind of flooding before.

His teenage daughter caught the entire scene on her cell phone, including the scene of her dad walking out of the flood waters with the man he had just rescued.

First responders have since reopened Banksville Road.