



CLEVELAND (KDKA) — There are two American pastimes that are beloved: baseball and rock ‘n roll.

With the MLB All-Star Game being hosted in Cleveland, the home of the Rock ‘N Roll Hall of Fame, Fender, Louisville Slugger and Major League Baseball have collaborated with local artists to create one-of-a-kind baseball bats and team-themed guitars.

Responsible for the Pirates guitar is Buffalo-based, but Pittsburgh-native Christopher Galley.

The bats and guitars will be on display between 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on July 6-9 at Cleveland Public Square’s Midsummer Village.

Both the bats and guitars will also be up for auction on MLB Auctions between July 5-29 and the proceeds will go toward purchasing musical instruments and resources for music programs.

“Almost everyone has been influenced by either sports or music in their lives,” said Evan Jones, Fender’s Chief Marketing Officer said in a statement. “I’m excited to be a part of a collaboration that unifies these two passions and brings to life these artist creations in one of America’s most beloved places, the All-Star Game.”

Pirates first baseman Josh Bell will be taking part in the Home Run Derby as well as the All-Star Game.