PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of people marched downtown today for the “Fursuit Parade” for this year’s Anthrocon.
Anthrocon consists of adults dressed as animal characters with human-like characteristics and this year’s theme is “Surf-Pacific” which includes water-based events.
“It’s wonderful seeing all the original costumes,” said Danielle Betlisky of Cleveland. “People can express themselves in whichever way, it’s just dynamic. You don’t see duplication, you see originality.”
The Furries hold their annual convention in Pittsburgh every summer and for many, it’s a point of pride.
“For them to come to Pittsburgh every year, they chose Pittsburgh to come and do this, it’s incredible,” said Charles Wilson of Dillsburg.
This is the 14th year Anthrocon is being held at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center and this year, local Starbucks created a drink to celebrate their return.
The “Furry-Ccino” is a vanilla bean pink Frappuccino including bits of dragonfruit topped with chocolate whipped cream and sprinkles.