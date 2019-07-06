Comments
BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are searching suspects in a shooting that took place on Curtin Avenue in Beltzhoover just before 1:00 a.m.
According to police, when officers responded to the reports of the shooting, they found a male victim outside a house with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim then said he was walking when three young males shot him and then ran off.
He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
He is expected to survive.
