By Kristin Emery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hot, muggy, and moist pattern continues through this weekend, but the upshot is there will be sunshine.

However, there is a chance of scattered storms this afternoon and evening.

Photo Credit: KDKA Weather

A slow moving cold front will pass through the region over the weekend, giving the area drier air starting on Monday.

Saturday’s high will be in the mid-to-upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s nearing the 70s.

