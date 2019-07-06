Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The hot, muggy, and moist pattern continues through this weekend, but the upshot is there will be sunshine.
However, there is a chance of scattered storms this afternoon and evening.
A slow moving cold front will pass through the region over the weekend, giving the area drier air starting on Monday.
Saturday’s high will be in the mid-to-upper-80s and lows in the upper-60s nearing the 70s.
