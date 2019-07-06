  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For many Pittsburgh families, celebrations for the Fourth of July came early.

West Penn Hospital helped deliver a record-breaking 40 babies in 36 hours.

A total of 26 newborns were delivered in 24 hours between midnight on July 3 and midnight on July 4, breaking the previous record of 22.

Another 14 were born between midnight and noon on the Fourth of July.

Even with all the births, one new mom said there was plenty of help.

“We didn’t even know until today that there was that many babies born,” said Taylor Buckenheimer. “There was never a time we felt like, ‘Oh, there’s nobody paying attention to us’ or ‘Nobody’s here to help us.'”

One of the new babies was KDKA Heather Abraham’s new baby boy Rocco.

