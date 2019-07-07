Filed Under:Antlerless Deer, Deer Hunting, Local TV, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Pittsburgh News

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the new licensing year beginning July 1, those wanting to hunt antlerless deer can purchase their licenses starting Monday, July 8.

Pennsylvania residents are given preference and those with valid general hunting licenses may apply for the antlerless license. It will cost $6.90, payable to the County Treasurer per license.

Non-Pennsylvania residents may begin applying for the license a week later on Monday, July 15. The price will higher for non-Pennsylvania residents at $26.90 per license.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s