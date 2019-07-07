Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With the new licensing year beginning July 1, those wanting to hunt antlerless deer can purchase their licenses starting Monday, July 8.
Pennsylvania residents are given preference and those with valid general hunting licenses may apply for the antlerless license. It will cost $6.90, payable to the County Treasurer per license.
Non-Pennsylvania residents may begin applying for the license a week later on Monday, July 15. The price will higher for non-Pennsylvania residents at $26.90 per license.