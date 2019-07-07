PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The World Heritage Committee has officially inscribed the Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright, which includes Fallingwater, to the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage List.

Fallingwater was designed by Wright in 1935 and built between 1936-1939 in Mill Run, Pa.

Wright’s Fallingwater joins the over 1,000 World Heritage sites around the world and becomes only the second in Pennsylvania, joining Independence Hall in Philadelphia.

The UNESCO considers international importance for World Heritage sites based on “Outstanding Universal Value.” Fallingwater is manifested in three attributes: architecture responsive to functional and emotional needs, design of the building, and architecture conceived to be responsive to the evolving American experience.

Lynda S. Waggoner, the Director Emerita of Fallingwater was responsible for the nomination.

“We could not be more delighted with the inscription of these eight sites to the UNESCO World Heritage List,” said Waggoner. “In many ways, the recognition of the contribution of Wright to world architecture exemplified by these eight buildings is long overdue. These works sum up modern architecture in their open plans, abstraction of form, use of new technology, connection to nature and ability to adapt to modern living. I’m convinced that without Wright our architecture today would be very different.”

Along with Waggoner’s campaign to get Fallingwater on the World Heritage List, the staff is also credited with their support and expertise in the nominations preparation.

“This recognition is a tremendous honor, one reserved for the world’s most treasured places,” said Vice President of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and Director of Fallingwater Justin W. Gunther. “I offer our sincerest thanks to the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy, National Park Service, partner sites, and elected officials for all their efforts throughout the nomination process.”

Fallingwater is owned, operated and preserved by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy and has been open to the public since 1964. It now sees around 180,000 visitors per year.