NORTH VERSAILLES (KDKA) — After the suspect accused of shooting a woman inside the North Versailles Walmart turned herself into police on Saturday evening, new details about the case have emerged.

Allegheny County Police said 22-year-old Rojanai Alston turned herself into police at their headquarters on Saturday around 6:40 in the evening for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old woman.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police she had been in the store with her cousin and got wrapped up in her “beef.”

The criminal complaint said the video showed the victim and the other woman walk up behind Alston and then jump her.

It goes on to say, Alston was getting her hair pulled by the victim and the other woman in the electronics section of the store. During the fight, an unknown man who was with Alston tries to break it up.

Details in the criminal complaint say this is when Alston reached into her purse and pulled out a gun. The victim and other woman ran away in different directions.

According to the paperwork, Alston fired at least four shots at the other woman before shooting at the victim. She was hit in the leg and hand. The victim was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

According to the criminal complaint, Alston picked up her belongings and ran out of the store with the unknown man. They left in a light-colored Lincoln MKZ SUV.

A plate check found that the SUV was registered to Alston and another person. Police also found she has two guns registered to her, as well as, a valid concealed carry permit.

Further down in the criminal complaint, it said police went to Alston’s house. They talked with family members who said Alston was not at the address and that she planned to turn herself in.

According to police, Alston is in the Allegheny County Jail.

Police said she is charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.