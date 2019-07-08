  • KDKA TVOn Air

WIMBLEDON, England (AP/KDKA) — A western Pennsylvania native is making a big name for herself at Wimbledon.

Unseeded American Alison Riske came from a set down to upset top-ranked Ash Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 and reach her first Grand Slam quarterfinal.

Riske is from Peters Township.

(Photo Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Riske broke for a 5-3 lead in the deciding set and clinched the win on her first match point when Barty sent a backhand wide.

The loss ends a 15-match winning streak for Barty, who was coming off titles at the French Open and Birmingham and was playing her first tournament as No. 1.

Barty opened the match with four straight aces but landed only 40 percent of her first serves in the second set and was broken four times in total.

Riske is playing in her 30th Grand Slam tournament but her previous best result was reaching the fourth round at the 2013 U.S. Open.

Riske will next face tennis superstar Serena Williams, who eased into the Wimbledon quarterfinals for the 14th time by beating Carla Suarez Navarro 6-2, 6-2 on No. 1 Court.

