MOUNT LEBANON, Pa. (KDKA)– Officials from the Allegheny County Hazmat team are investigating a chemical odor in Mt. Lebanon.

First-responders arrived at the scene, between Bower Hill and Jayson Avenue, on Marlin Drive.

Authorities have reported that at least two people were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The Mt. Lebanon Fire Department advises residents to keep windows and doors close, and that anyone who sells an odor should call 911 immediately.

