PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Chick-fil-A is offering customers free chicken Tuesday, but there’s a catch.
To get the freebies, you must dress up as a cow.
The deal comes as part of the 15th annual Cow Appreciation Day celebrations.
#CowAppreciationDay is only a few days away, do you think that’s what this is referring to? Either way, we’re excited to celebrate with you on July 9th! pic.twitter.com/QV6fkUlUXB
— Chick-fil-A, Inc. (@ChickfilA) July 6, 2019
Adult customers who dress up in any type of cow attire will be rewarded with a free Chick-fil-A entrée, including the Egg White Grill or classic Chicken Biscuit during breakfast hours, or the Original Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Nuggets during lunch and dinner hours.
Children can receive a free breakfast entrée during breakfast hours or free Kid’s Meal during lunch and dinner hours for dressing in a cow costume.
The celebration runs from the time the restaurant opens through 7 p.m.
For a full list of redeemable menu items or cow costume inspiration, click here.