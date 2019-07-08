Filed Under:Drug Bust, Juan Guzman, Local TV, Mount Pleasant Township, Westmoreland County

MOUNT PLEASANT TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was arrested after police recovered a large amount of fentanyl in his car.

State police announced that Juan Guzman was arrested Monday at approximately 8 a.m. after police found 3 pounds, 6.8 ounces of fentanyl in the dashboard of his 2019 black Dodge Durango.

The New York man was apprehended in Westmoreland County on Pennsylvania Turnpike I-76 in Mount Pleasant Township, according to authorities.

Guzman faces three drug-related charges, according to the police.

