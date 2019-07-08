



HARRISBURG (KDKA) – With the stroke of a pen, Governor Tom Wolf on Monday signed into law a measure aimed at making it easier to report sexual assaults on college campuses.

The new law gives colleges and universities a year to develop online, anonymous reporting systems to receive complaints about sex assaults from both students, and employees.

Supporters say it’s the first law of its kind in the country.

“Too often, students are afraid to call police or other authorities if they are at a party because they’re going to be punished for violating an alcohol policy or a drug policy,” Gov. Wolf told a gathering of supporters at a bill signing ceremony in Harrisburg.

