NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) – New Castle police are investigating reports of residents receiving phone calls from people impersonating law enforcement officers.

The New Castle City Police Department says people have reported getting a phone call from someone who usually claim to be a Lawrence County Sheriff.

In a Facebook post, they say the caller says he’s a sheriff’s deputy with an outstanding arrest warrant. The caller reportedly knows the name of the resident they’re calling and also has a voicemail that is set up to sound like the county sheriff’s office.

They say the scammers tell residents to pay for their warrants through Google or Apple Pay gift cards.

According to the police department, the callers often use scare tactics, threatening you with incarceration to pressure you into quickly giving them money.

The New Castle police say this has been happening to other police departments.

The department says it will never call and ask for money for warrants, and they also don’t accept gift cards as payment.

