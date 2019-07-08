PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gas leak forced the closure of several roads around Heinz Field on the city’s North Shore this morning.
The leak was first reported around 8:30 a.m., near Heinz Field.
KDKA’s Brenda Waters reports that construction workers hit a gas line, causing the leak. There were also reports of evacuations at Heinz Field.
Construction workers hit People’s natural gas line…. some evacuations at Heinz Field in the executive offices and streets cordoned off… More on the story at noon…4 & 5….KDKA TV https://t.co/ELhHBXbCqZ pic.twitter.com/EZ4KDUlotn
Police also shut down several streets, including Reedsdale Street, Art Rooney Way and West General Robinson Street.
Peoples Gas was also called to the scene to shut off service to the area.
