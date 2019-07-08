  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Gas Leak, Heinz Field, Local TV, North Shore, North Side, Pittsburgh News


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A gas leak forced the closure of several roads around Heinz Field on the city’s North Shore this morning.

The leak was first reported around 8:30 a.m., near Heinz Field.

KDKA’s Brenda Waters reports that construction workers hit a gas line, causing the leak. There were also reports of evacuations at Heinz Field.

Police also shut down several streets, including Reedsdale Street, Art Rooney Way and West General Robinson Street.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Peoples Gas was also called to the scene to shut off service to the area.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s