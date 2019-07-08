Comments
PENN HILLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three individuals from the Pittsburgh area have been charged as part of Penn Hill’s new strategy aimed at ending illegal dumping.
Penn Hills Code Enforcement says it caught three people — residents of Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh and Carnegie — on camera. They’re now being charged with illegal dumping.
The new strategy involves cameras, increased fines and cleanup of illegal dumpsites.
They say fines up to $2,000 are now allowed.
“It is an insult to everyone in this community,” said Penn Hills Municipal Manager Scott Andrejchak in a press release.
“If you come here to dump, you will be identified publicly and Penn Hills will hand you a bill for thousands of dollars.”