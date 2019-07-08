  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMBull
    11:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 11
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMExtra
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Illegal Dumping, Local TV, Penn Hills, Penn Hills Code Enforcement

PENN HILLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Three individuals from the Pittsburgh area have been charged as part of Penn Hill’s new strategy aimed at ending illegal dumping.

Penn Hills Code Enforcement says it caught three people — residents of Wilkinsburg, Pittsburgh and Carnegie — on camera. They’re now being charged with illegal dumping.

The new strategy involves cameras, increased fines and cleanup of illegal dumpsites.

They say fines up to $2,000 are now allowed.

“It is an insult to everyone in this community,” said Penn Hills Municipal Manager Scott Andrejchak in a press release.

“If you come here to dump, you will be identified publicly and Penn Hills will hand you a bill for thousands of dollars.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s