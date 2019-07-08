  • KDKA TVOn Air

PENN HILLS (KDKA/AP) – A woman died and a man was injured in an early-morning crash that shut down part of Saltsburg Road in Penn Hills.

The crash happened around 5:15 a.m.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The man suffered a leg injury and was being treated at a hospital.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles. Their names have not been released.

Saltsburg Road was closed between Vincent and Almar Drives. Officials have not said when it will reopen.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

