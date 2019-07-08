  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another new baby is ready to make its debut at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

The Gentoo penguin chick is just about 1-month-old and is the first baby for parents, Prince and Mambo.

The adorable baby penguin will officially be named on Tuesday.

(Source: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

Zookeepers say Prince and Mambo are being very attentive to their new little one. They are feeding the chick, snuggling and standing guard.

The baby cannot swim yet. The zoo says the chick will shed its fluffy gray and white baby feathers at about 2-months-old, and then grow black and white feathers that are warm and waterproof.

(Source: Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium)

Zookeepers will then introduce the chick to water in a shallow baby pool, and once it can get in and out of the water safely, the baby will join the rest of the penguins in the exhibit.

Stay with KDKA for the baby’s name reveal on Tuesday.

