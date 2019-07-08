Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Local TV, McKeesport, Murder, Triq Price, Wilkinsburg


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A McKeesport man accused of fatally shooting a man in the head has been arrested after a month-long manhunt.

Triq Price, 39 was charged with shooting 49-year-old David Herbin in the head after demanding money and drugs.

Police say Price was in jail shortly before the shooting, which happened almost a month ago on June 4.

Price was charged with criminal homicide, robbery, drug and weapon charges after the shooting, and now the nearly month-long manhunt comes to an end.

Allegheny County Police apprehended Price and said he will be in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment on his charge of criminal homicide.

