ERIE, Pa. (KDKA) – Presque Isle is closing one of its beaches due to a higher-than-normal E. coli count.
The Presque Isle State Park operations manager says Beach 8, one of Presque Isle’s thirteen swimming beaches, will be posted under Restricted Swimming.
According to the park, swimming waters are tested twice a week. If E. coli counts are equal to or above a number set by the Erie County Department of Health, then the beach must be posted as Restricted Swimming.
The park says re-testing has begun and will be done daily.
While the beach will remain open, visitors won’t be allowed to enter the water at Beach 8.