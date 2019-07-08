  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Department of Public Works announced that Thompson Run Road, in Ross Township, will be closed to southbound traffic at 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 9.

Related Story: Thompson Run Road Down To One Lane Due To Structural Concerns

Restrictions on the road, between Radcliff Drive and Evergreen Road, are expected to last up to two weeks due to damage repairs on the Thompson Run Bridge No.3.

The damage had closed the bridge earlier on June 7, but the new emergency repairs will affect the traffic on Thompson Run Road as well.

The Department of Public Works says the traffic will be detoured using Siebert Road, McKnight Road, and Babcock Boulevard.

