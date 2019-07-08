PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh legend will be at the Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum.
Rocky Bleier is hosting a program Monday at the Heinz History Center focused on his story of service and the new edition of his book, “Fighting Back.”
Bleier, a Vietnam War veteran and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back, was wounded by rifle and grenade fire while serving in Vietnam after being drafted by the Steelers in 1968. Following two years of rehabilitation, Bleier returned to the Steelers. He was the starting running back by 1974.
Doors for Monday’s program open at 5 p.m., and admission includes access to the History Center’s “The Vietnam War: 1945-1975” exhibit. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet Bleier from 6:15 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. inside the exhibition where his U.S. Army uniform is on display.
A panel program begins at 7 p.m., and Bleier will sign copies of his book following the discussion.
Special guests include CEO of the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvnia Dr. Ben Stahl, KDKA Radio Host Larry Richert, and former Steelers John Banaszak and John Kolb.
Monday’s event celebrating Bleier is $15 for general admission and free for veterans, active-duty service members, and History Center members. Tickets will be available at the door.
