DETROIT (KDKA) — Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner has been ordered to stand trial in the fall in Detroit.
Wagner was back in a Michigan courtroom Tuesday morning for another hearing on charges related to her arrest at a hotel while on a trip there earlier this year.
Wagner was arrested after she confronted officers who were trying to remove her husband from a hotel after he lost his key card.
At the pre-trial motions hearing, lawyers for Wagner argued no laws were broken and the charges should be dismissed.
However, that motion was dismissed.
The trial has been set for Nov. 12, 2019.
Wagner’s husband, Khari Mosley, faces misdemeanor charges in the case. He’s scheduled to go trial on Wednesday.
