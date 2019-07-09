HERMINIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people have been charged after dozens of animals were removed from their home by officials.

Junked cars and garbage littered the grounds outside a brick home in Sewickley Township. Officials said the conditions inside the house on 55 5th St. in Westmoreland County are worse.

Humane agents and township officials found dozens of animals living in horrible conditions on Tuesday.

Thirty-seven animals, including ducks, rabbits, goats, chickens, cat and dogs, were removed from the property. The house is now condemned, according to the township.

Animal neglect charges are pending against Nicole Marzole and Karl Kuhn, the occupants of the home. KDKA also learned two children were removed from the home recently by county child welfare agents.

“In my opinion, it is not able to be inhabited by either animals or humans,” Sewickley Township Supervisor Brian Merdian said.

Sources tell KDKA that the house was filthy, packed with garbage and other items. The animals were said to be lacking food, proper shelter and veterinary care.

“I hope to never see anything like this again,” Merdian said.

The animals taken from the house are at an undisclosed veterinary facility receiving care. Officials said they are doing well.