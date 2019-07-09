



YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO (KDKA) — The man accused of fatally stabbing an 8-year-old boy in Lawrence County has a criminal history.

Keith Burley, 43, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday morning after he allegedly fatally stabbed Mark Edward Mason late Monday night.

United States Marshals apprehended Burley just before 9 a.m. while he was walking down Market Street in downtown Youngstown. He was arrested outside a used-car business owned by Don Searcy, who grew up with Burley in New Castle.

Burley matched a tip given to U.S. Marshals, as he was wearing a black polo shirt and a New Jersey Devils cap.

“He was just different,” Searcy said.

Burley was arrested several times as a teenager and convicted of assault and weapon charges.

At 23 years old, Burley pleaded guilty to a third-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 36-year-old Randell Kevin Stewart. Burley confessed to shooting the man in the chest at close range.

He was sentenced to 18 to 36 years and was twice charged in prison for assaulting other inmates.

Burley was paroled in March after serving more than the minimum time.

Now just three months later, Burley is charged with kidnapping and stabbing a young boy to death.

Burley is in Youngstown’s Mahoning County Jail, where he awaits his extradition hearing on Thursday.

WATCH: Burley’s Arrest —