NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — A man, just out of jail, who is now accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend’s 8-year-old child in Lawrence County late Monday night has been arrested.

Keith Burley, 43, of Edinburg, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Youngstown, Ohio, Tuesday morning. He was arrested while walking down Market Street. He reportedly identified himself to the arresting officials.

Pennsylvania State Police confirm the man in question is Burley.

Around 8 a.m., New Castle Police started blocked off North Crawford Avenue as the manhunt continued. As word broke about Burley’s arrest, one of the officers on scene there yelled out the patrol car window to neighbors, saying, “They got him!” KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports from the scene.

Police say the case against Burley is an active homicide investigation, and while on the run he was considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators tell KDKA’s Meghan Schiller that the district attorney is drafting up criminal charges against Burley in connection with the child’s stabbing.

Police believe Burley fatally stabbed the juvenile late Monday, sometime before 11 p.m., at a home on High Street in Union Township.

Police tell KDKA the call came in at first as a kidnapping and “rolling domestic dispute,” which means a dispute was occurring inside a vehicle between Burley and his girlfriend. The woman had her two children inside the car with Burley.

Police say the mother exited the vehicle at the New Castle Fire Department after being assaulted by Burley.

“The female that was involved with the domestic in New Castle City was his current girlfriend, and the two children belonged to that woman,” said Tpr. James Long, of Pennsylvania State Police.

Police say Burley then drove the car with her 7- and 8-year-old children back to the home on High Street and allegedly fatally stabbed the 8-year-old child.

The other child was able to run out of the house and to a neighbor’s home. It was that neighbor who called police.

Burley managed to escape before officers arrived.

“Anytime there’s a victim that’s a juvenile, it’s difficult for everybody, the family, law enforcement. We don’t like to come to any of these types of calls, but whenever a juvenile is involved, of course, it makes it that much more difficult,” Tpr. Long said.

Tpr. Long told KDKA that Burley just got out of jail and is on parole for other homicide charges.

According to court records, Burley faced those homicide charges in 1999. He also faced “assault by prisoner” charges in 2002.

Burley will now be extradited back to Lawrence County, Pennsylvania, to face charges in the stabbing.

Anyone with information on the case should call State Police in New Castle at 724-598-2211.

Meghan Schiller

Comments (2)
  1. Sherrie Potham says:
    July 9, 2019 at 7:47 AM

    Can we find a judge that will keep murderers locked up for life? Blame this one on the court system.

    Reply
  2. Dawna Peters Jamison says:
    July 9, 2019 at 9:28 AM

    don’t let him back out of prison

    Reply

