PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A local business was robbed by a gun-wielding individual.
Pittsburgh Police said they responded to a robbery call at a Shadyside business in the 5700 block of Ellsworth Avenue just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Authorities said a male employee was mopping the floor when an unknown male came into the store and put a handgun into his back.
The suspect placed cash from the register and cigarettes in a black plastic bag before leaving, police announced.
A store manager then came out of a back office and saw the suspect run out the front door.
Police said the suspect was reportedly dressed in all-black clothes and wearing a black ski mask that covered his face to his nose.
No one was injured during the robbery, which police are investigating.