  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Kopy's Bar, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Pittsburgh Police, Pittsburgh Public Safety, South Side


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The four undercover detectives who were involved in a fight at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side last October will remain on the force, says the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

But the officers, who were working undercover that night, have been reassigned to other positions in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

In addition, Cmdr. Jason Lando has now taken over the bureau’s Narcotics and Vice Division.

RELATED STORIES:

The brawl with members of a motorcycle group was caught on surveillance video inside the bar. No charges have been filed against the officers, but members of the club have filed lawsuits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations all conducted investigations.

Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich also says new guidelines are being put in place for undercover work.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s