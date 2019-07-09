



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The four undercover detectives who were involved in a fight at Kopy’s Bar on the South Side last October will remain on the force, says the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department.

But the officers, who were working undercover that night, have been reassigned to other positions in the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

In addition, Cmdr. Jason Lando has now taken over the bureau’s Narcotics and Vice Division.

The brawl with members of a motorcycle group was caught on surveillance video inside the bar. No charges have been filed against the officers, but members of the club have filed lawsuits.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office and the city’s Office of Municipal Investigations all conducted investigations.

Pittsburgh’s Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich also says new guidelines are being put in place for undercover work.

