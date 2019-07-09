PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Are we ready for another dry day?

Monday was completely dry at the Pittsburgh Airport, only the second completely dry day at the airport so far this month. The dry weather and some partly cloudy afternoon skies allowed us to see a high of 84 degrees on Monday.

Tuesday should also be dry and warmer than Monday. In fact, the biggest challenge Tuesday is figuring out just how hot it will get.

KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley is forecasting a high of 87 degrees for Tuesday, and Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week as compressional heating bumps temperature highs to around 90 degrees.

If we hit 90 degrees this week, Wednesday will be the day. Rain chances will impact everyone on Thursday, with some light rain and drizzle to start the day on Friday.

At this point, we have the very real chance of seeing dry conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

That would make a nice three-day stretch of dry weather at the Pittsburgh Airport. KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley has heard it mentioned that Pittsburgh hasn’t seen a stretch of three dry days yet this year, so KDKA Meteorologist Ron Smiley checked.

We had a nice three-day stretch of dry weather from June 6-8th. We also had a three-day stretch of dry weather from May 6th-8th and a couple of four-day stretches of dry weather in both April and May, if you overlook trace reports.

In the winter months, it isn’t too surprising to see few three-day stretches with at least a trace, as flurries are enough to get trace reports. That being said, it will be nice to dry out for a couple of days.

It does appear that everyone will see rain on Thursday.