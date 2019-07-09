Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5 responded to a rear-end collision involving a fellow police cruiser in Homewood.
Officials say the incident occurred today, shortly after 3:00 p.m., near Franktown Avenue and North Homewood Avenue.
Authorities say that the truck was rear-ended when they arrived at the scene.
One office has been transported to UPMC Mercy Hospital to be evaluated for potential head injuries, his condition has yet to be released.
The Police Collision Investigation Unit continues to investigate the incident.