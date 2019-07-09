CRAFTON, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a 64-year-old man on the Fourth of July.

Allegheny County Police say they arrived at the 100 block of South Emily Street around 10 p.m. to find a man with knife wounds to his torso and chin.

Detectives arrived on the scene and say the investigation led them to determine the suspect, an unknown male, knocked on the door of the victim’s house and confronted him.

They say a struggle ensued and the suspect wielded a knife. According to detectives, the victim was slashed in the torso and chin, but the wounds were not life-threatening.

After the victim disarmed the suspect, detectives say the suspect fled on foot.

The motive is still undetermined, but detectives say they don’t think the attack was random.

They describe the suspect as a male about 5 feet 8 inches tall and around 240 pounds. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police’s tip line at 1-833-255-8477.