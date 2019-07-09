Comments
BELL ACRES BOROUGH, Pa. (KDKA) – Police are asking the public for help in solving a hit and run accident in Allegheny County.
Bell Acres Police Department says on Facebook that a hit and run happened yesterday between 3 and 4 p.m. at the intersection of Big Sewickley Creek at Turkeyfoot Road.
Police say they received a report that says a vehicle backed into another before driving away.
They are asking anyone who was in the area during the time or anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact the Bell Acres Police Department at 412-741-3010.