SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Dog food is spilled all over the train tracks and roadway in Mercer County after a semi-truck carrying the dog food collided with a train.

The accident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Winter Road Extension.

The driver of the semi reportedly said he wasn’t hurt, but he was transported to a hospital as a safety precaution.

There’s no word yet on how the semi carrying dog food and the train ended up colliding.

The area will be closed as an investigation and clean up continues.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

