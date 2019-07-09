



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s Tom Hanks’ birthday, and that means we’re being treated to a new photo of the award-winning actor in character as Fred Rogers.

The official social media accounts for the “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” movie shared a photo of Hanks in Mr. Rogers’ red cardigan.

Their message: “We’ve always wanted to have a neighbor just like Tom Hanks! Happy Birthday!”

Hanks will star as Mr. Rogers in the movie, which is set to open in theaters on Nov. 22.

The studio is also wishing a happy birthday to another of the movie’s stars. Actor Chris Cooper will star as Jerry Vogel in the movie. It’s his birthday today as well.

It’s a beautiful day to celebrate! Happy birthday to #ABeautifulDayMovie’s #ChrisCooper! pic.twitter.com/g7PeEdVLv6 — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (@ABeautifulDay) July 9, 2019

RELATED STORIES:

The movie will tell the story of the real-life friendship between Rogers and a journalist who wrote a profile piece on him in 1998.

The movie was filmed in and around Pittsburgh, bringing Hanks to town for several weeks.